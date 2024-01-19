January 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos hosts beginner’s rock-climbing presentation

By Gina Agapiou05
rock climbing, Paphos

A rock-climbing presentation for beginners is taking place in Paphos next month.

The event will be led by an English-speaking experienced rock climber and certified instructor at the Episkopi environmental centre for an entrance fee of €3.

Covering all the steps required for getting involved with rock climbing, the presentation will include hands-on practical exploration of the basic tools required, safety protocols, training and the opportunity to join a network of climbers.

There will also be a walk down to the monolith area for some simple boulder coaching and a picnic lunch, if the weather is suitable.

According to the relevant press release, this class is recommended for persons aged over 14, but younger enthusiasts who feel capable are welcome.

Reservations are not required but seating is limited so to save your place call 26-642-234, mornings Tuesday – Sunday or visit epeicentre.com and click on ‘Contact Us’.

This presentation will be in English with Greek translation. It will take place at 11am on February 18.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped gina photo face 3.jpg
Gina Agapiou has been a Cyprus Mail writer since 2019, primarily covering local news. Social issues are a strong focus of their work, including LGBTQIA+ rights and elderly care.

Related Posts

New leadership for semi-government organisations announced

Jean Christou

Six jailed in Turkey for Falyali murder

Staff Reporter

‘Turkish Cypriots must recognise their homeland is the Republic of Cyprus’

Tom Cleaver

E-Justice system crash prompts Bar Association concerns

Jean Christou

Inmates at Cyprus’ central prison launch hunger strike

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot footballer makes history with Omonia debut

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign