January 19, 2024

Cyprus Airways Strengthens Ties with Greek Travel Market

By Souzana Psara069
Cyprus Airways will target the Greek market in 2024 and the airline’s top brass were in Athens on Thursday to present plans to travel agents and journalists.

The meeting inaugurated the company’s new strategy which envisages the expanding and upgrading of services that it will offer the Greek travelling public.

Present at the event were the Cyprus Airways owner Mikhail Alenkin, board member Giorgos Hadjiyiiannis, and commercial director Christos Limnatitis who were accompanied by staff from the commercial department.

Alenkin expressed gratitude for existing partnerships and confidence in continued collaboration. Cyprus Airways intends to double its Airbus A220 fleet in 2024, citing positive passenger feedback as a driving factor for expansion.

Hadjiyiannis spoke about the airline’s commitment to innovation, technology, and environmental responsibility, foreseeing a successful presence in the Greek market.

“We value the cooperation with our selected partners, and at the same time offer a unique travel experience to our passengers that will exceed their expectations,” said Hadiyiannis.

“With the continuation of the investment in the modern fleet and the development of our services, we foresee a brilliant and successful cooperation with the Greek market,” he added.

The summer flight schedule for 2024 includes daily flights between Larnaca and Athens, as well as air links with Heraklion, Rhodes, Preveza, Skiathos, and Santorini.

