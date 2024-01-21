January 21, 2024

Australian Open order of play on Monday

Order of play on the main courts on the ninth day of the Australian Open on Monday (prefix number denotes seeding):

* Day session: From 12 p.m. (0100 GMT)

* Night session: From 7 p.m. (0800 GMT)

ROD LAVER ARENA

18-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Dayana Yastremska (Ukraine)

Nuno Borges (Portugal) v 3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Night session

Miomir Kecmanovic (Serbia) v 2-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

12-Zheng Qinwen (China) v Oceane Dodin (France)

MARGARET COURT ARENA

Linda Noskova (Czech Republic) v 19-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine)

6-Alexander Zverev (Germany) v 19-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

JOHN CAIN ARENA

Arthur Cazaux (France) v 9-Hubert Hurkacz (Poland)

26-Jasmine Paolini (Italy) v Anna Kalinskaya (Russia)

