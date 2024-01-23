January 23, 2024

Greece airport traffic hit record high in 2023

tourists wait for departing planes at the airport, after being evacuated following a wildfire in rhodes
The number of domestic and foreign travellers at 39 airports across Greece increased by 14% compared to 2023

Traffic at Greek airports reached a record of 72.6 million passengers in 2023, the Civil Aviation Authoritiy (CAA) said on Tuesday, as the country’s all-important tourism industry recovered from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of domestic and foreign travellers at 39 airports across Greece increased by 14% compared to 2023, and 13.2% compared to 2019. The number of flights was also up 6.8% compared to 2019, CAA said.

Tourism accounts for one in five jobs in Greece and makes up a fifth of its economy.

In 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a standstill, a record 33 million foreign tourists brought in 18 billion euros ($19.53 billion) in revenues.

Last year’s revenue is set to exceed that as already tourism rvenues for January-to-November reached 20 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Monday.

Greece expects its economy to grow faster in 2024, partly on strong projected tourist inflows, and also higher investment and domestic demand.

