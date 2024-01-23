January 23, 2024

President discusses decision implementation with ECHR president

President Nikos Christodoulides discussed issues related to the implementation of the decisions of the European Court of Human Rights, in a meeting with the president of the court, Siofra O’ Leary in Strasbourg, on Tuesday, shorty after his intervention before the plenary of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Council of Europe, comprising 46 countries from across Europe, is the international body that oversees the functioning of the European Court of Human Rights.

President Christodoulides was welcomed by the President of the court to the headquarters of the ECHR immediately after his speech during the PACE plenary.

During the meeting that followed, Christodoulides and O’ Leary discussed issues related to the implementation of ECHR decisions. The President also briefed the president of the Court on the latest developments regarding the Cyprus Problem.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

