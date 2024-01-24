Cyprus Institute bridges gap between research and businesses

The Computation-based Science and Technology Research Centre (CaSToRC) at The Cyprus Institute organised an important ‘industry day’ on January 16, 2024, as part of the EUROCC2 project, according to a statement released on Wednesday.
Under the guidance of CaSToRC Director Constantine Dovrolis, the event aimed to incorporate advanced digital technologies like High-Performance Computing (HPC), High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA), large-scale machine learning (ML), Computational Modeling, and Simulations into the daily operations of Cypriot businesses.
Representatives from key Cypriot companies, including Medochemie Ltd. (Pharmaceuticals), Photos Photiades Group Ltd. (Beverages and Real Estate), C. A. Papaellinas Emporiki Ltd. (Consumer Goods, Retail, and Logistics), Charalambides Christis Ltd. (Dairy Products), Levantina Fish Ltd. (Aquaculture and Seafood), Alion Vegetables & Fruits Co. Ltd. (Agriculture and Fresh Produce), and Firepro Systems Ltd. (Fire Safety and Security Systems), actively explored opportunities to integrate advanced computing technologies into their workflows.
These companies, playing crucial roles in the national economy, demonstrated their dedication to adopting new technologies aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Their efforts aim to improve operational efficiency and future-proof their businesses.
The event marks CyI’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth in Cyprus, effectively bridging the gap between fundamental and industrial research.
At the workshop, participants were welcomed by CyI President Stavros Malas and CaSToRC Director Prof. Constantine Dovrolis.
Additionally, Konstantinos Kleovoulou, Assistant Vice President of Strategy and Development, presented valuable insights.
The Managing Coordinator for Industrial and Cross-Disciplinary Collaborations, Panayiota Katsamba, introduced participants to CaSToRC’s expertise and industrial engagement activities.
Success stories were then shared, emphasising the potential of cross-disciplinary partnerships. Sophia Louloudi, Principal Consultant at Hyperion Engineering Group, highlighted a success story leveraging
CaSToRC’s expertise for Hyperion’s online process analysis technology. Stevan Čakić presented the AimHigh success story on Computer Vision for Poultry Farms from EuroCC2 Montenegro NCC.
Bespoke presentations on advanced computing technologies and their industrial potential were delivered by CaSToRC faculty, research staff, and technology experts, including ERA Chair Vangelis Harmandaris, Mihalis Nicolaou, Andreas Demou, Charalambos Chrysostomou, Kyriaki Kylili, and Leonidas Christodoulou.
This event initiates a series of similar engagements, strategically designed to establish closer ties between companies across various sectors, further strengthening CyI’s position as a leader in digital and green transitions.