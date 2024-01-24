January 24, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Top court rejects request to annul football arrest warrant

By Jonathan Shkurko03
footie violence
File photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed an application to annul an arrest warrant in a case involving violence during a football match.

According to the decision, the case pertains to events that occurred on December 17, 2023, at the Alphamega Stadium in Limassol, during the football match between Apollon and Nea Salamina, which ended with a score of 0-2.

During the second half and before the referee signalled the end of the game, several Apollon fans in the southern stands began to remove and throw their seats onto the pitch.

At the end of the match, approximately 20 individuals entered the pitch with threatening intentions, according to Supreme Court judge Ioannis Ioannides, who presided over the case.

The police, after evaluating closed-circuit surveillance footage at the stadium and securing additional testimony, identified one of the main culprits, as a man in the southern stands wearing blue jeans, a dark-coloured jacket, and a blue and white scarf.

He was formally issued an arrest warrant. He then filed an application for the annulment of the arrest warrant.

The judge on Wednesday, however, stated that, after reviewing the evidence presented to the court and after having considered the positions of the applicant and his lawyer, the evidence revealed reasonable suspicions of the applicant’s involvement for which the arrest warrant was issued.

“Regarding whether the specific events justified the arrest of the applicant, the answer is affirmative,” the judge said, adding that the police acted within the proper framework.

“The application is rejected,” the judge said.

Prior to his conclusive remarks, Ioannides also highlighted the seriousness of violent incidents in sports venues, particularly during football matches, saying it has “taken worrisome dimensions in our country for several years”.

“Team sports like football aim for noble competition, not violent confrontation. Acts of violence lead to the distortion of the sport’s objectives and make public attendance at stadiums problematic.”

 

Jonathan joined the Cyprus Mail in 2019 after having worked for CNN and ESPN in London. He mostly covers crime, tourism, politics and sports. He also reviews restaurants around the island. He speaks English, Italian, Spanish and Romanian.

