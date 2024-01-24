January 24, 2024

Island Petroleum expands fleet for marine fuel supply in Limassol

island petroleum bunker vessel at limassol anchorage

In a strategic move, Island Petroleum, a subsidiary of Island Oil (Holdings), has announced the acquisition and utilisation of the vessel M/T ASTRAIA, dedicated to providing physical supply services of marine fuel oils in Limassol.

With a carrying capacity of 6544 tonnes DWT, the M/T ASTRAIA surpasses the size of the company’s existing fleet in Limassol.

Elena Christodoulidou, the company’s Trading Manager and Executive Member on Island Oil’s board of directors emphasised the significance of this fleet expansion, saying that, “this significant addition to our fleet marks an important milestone in our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions to the global shipping community”.

“The larger size and advanced equipment of the M/T ASTRAIA is expected to facilitate even more efficient bunkering operations, aligning with the company’s goal to ensure swift and reliable delivery of marine fuel oils,” Christodoulidou said.

Island Petroleum already offers a comprehensive range of marine fuel oils in Limassol, including VLSFO and MGO, providing shipping companies with flexibility and options to meet their specific operational and regulatory requirements.

Moreover, the new vessel is designed to comply with the latest environmental regulations and employs best practices to minimise emissions, further emphasising the company’s dedication to sustainability in maritime operations.

“As we strive to redefine standards in the maritime fuel supply industry, we extended an invitation to industry stakeholders, shipping companies, and vessel operators to explore the benefits of their innovative and reliable physical supply services,” concluded Christodoulidou.

Island Petroleum Limited, a subsidiary of Island Oil (Holdings) Ltd, is a leading physical supplier in Cyprus, Romania, and Israel, and holds certifications under ISO 9001, ISO 45001, and ISO 14001.

Recently recognised by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) as traders of biofuels, the company continues to uphold its strong reputation for reliability and professionalism.

This expansion reaffirms Island Petroleum’s commitment to providing quality products and services while adhering to stringent environmental and sustainability standards.

Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

