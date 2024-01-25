January 25, 2024

Ancient Tochni church recreated in VR (video)

The ancient Church of the Holy Cross in the village of Tochni has been reconstructed in three-dimensional virtual reality.

The church is the latest of a number of virtual reconstructions carried out under a joint initiative by the Larnaca Tourism Board and the Youth Makerspace Larnaca.

The virtual reality render shows the church as it would have been between the 12th and 14th centuries, with its gothic style and twin temples.

As no concrete evidence of what the church was like exists, the reconstruction has been based on its floor plan, as well as the published morphology of the temple which was salvaged from Camil Enlart’s plans in 1896.

Other monuments to have been reconstructed in virtual reality include the ancient port of Kition and Kalavasos-Tenta.

 

