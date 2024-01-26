January 26, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Clouds and rain expected for the weekend

By Staff Reporter00
kyriacos nicolaou weather rain limassol cyprus business now

Cloudy weather with isolated storms will be on the menu for weather on Friday, the met office announced.

According to the met office, snow is expected to fall in the mountains, while by the afternoon the weather is expected to begin clearing up.

Temperatures will rise to 14 degrees C inland, 16 on the coast, and 5 in the mountains.

In the evening, isolated showers are expected on the coast, and the temperatures are expected to fall to 4 degrees inland, 7 on the coast, and zero in the mountains.

On Saturday, the weather will be mostly cloudy, and the temperature is expected to remain the same.

For Sunday, the weather will start partly cloudy and then become mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers.

The met office said that on Monday, there are isolated storms expected, and there will be snowfall in the mountains.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Just a third of north’s workforce are women

Tom Cleaver

Manhunt underway as detainee escapes police custody

Staff Reporter

Palestinian embassy urges new approach to Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Staff Reporter

Parliament criminalises traffic sign vandalism

Elias Hazou

Bill to halt auctions for ‘mortgage to rent’ applicants passed

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign