Swedish metal legends in Cyprus

Metalheads are in for quite the ride this February as Swedish symphonic metal band Therion prepares to unleash its latest masterpiece, Leviathan III, on the local music scene. With a musical journey spanning over 35 years, Therion, spearheaded by the visionary Christofer Johnsson, will hold just one performance on the island, taking over Pavillion Hall in Nicosia on February 9.

When the group was first established in the 90s, it was one of the first to combine metal and symphonic music, enriching its sound with orchestral elements. What might also be of interest to Cyprus-based fans is that the band’s name derives from a Greek word meaning beast, influenced by Celtic Frost’s album To Mega Therion.

Almost a decade into its journey, the band took a 180-degree turn in 1996 with their album Theli when Johnsson added symphonic parts and soprano singers, uniting the metal scene with operatic vocals. From there, the band’s unique sound was born, embellishing the international music scene with fresh amalgamated melodies. Therion’s music expanded and also consisted of metal covers of French pop songs from the 60s and 70s and many mythology-inspired works.

In just about two weeks time, the Swedish metal band will travel to Cyprus to shake up the local nightlife scene with a single performance. Warming up audiences will be Arrayan Path as the night’s opening act. Mark your calendars, metal lovers, for an unforgettable performance coming up on February 9.

 

Therion

Swedish metal symphonic band performs live. February 9. Pavilion Hall, Nicosia. 9pm. €29.70. www.ticketmaster.cy. Tel: 7777-7040

