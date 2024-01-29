January 29, 2024

Case registration reverts to iJustice system

By Iole Damaskinos02
The Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday issued instructions for the registration of cases following the collapse of the newly introduced eJustice system over the past two weeks.

All rejected registrations entered into the eJustice system since Sunday are to be re-registered through the iJustice system within five days, the announcement said.

The date and time of their initial registration in the eJustice system will still be valid, the Supreme Court directive clarified.

The announcement added that the transition back to the iJustice system had immediate effect as of Monday, and new cases, interim applications, proceedings, court records and other similar information and documents registered in the eJustice system during its period of operation have been re-entered into the iJustice platform.

“The transfer of [any] remaining information and documents from eJustice to iJustice is ongoing and expected to be completed in the coming days. eJustice will remain active with any information entered into it until Friday, January 26, but no entry or other action through the system will be permitted,” the announcement said.

All physically registered cases will also be transferred over to the iJustice system in the coming days.

Meanwhile, new cases registered physically as of January 15, will be handled physically until further notice.

 

