Will Stacks (STX) and The Graph (GRT) escape the red zone? – Pullix (PLX) to dominate with hybrid exchange

The Graph (GRT) and Stacks (STX) fell significantly in value during the past month, leading many to look for diversification opportunities. Despite the bearish outlook and overall discouraging market performance, their YTD values are strong, and there is still a chance that bulls can regain control and ultimately bring them back to the top.

Pullix (PLX) has seen significant movements however, as its presale has boomed in popularity and appeal. Today, we will go over the price performance of each one of these cryptocurrencies to determine just how far they can rise. By the end, we will determine the best crypto to invest in now.

Stacks (STX) grows 424% – To end 2024 at $2.49

Stacks (STX) experienced a YTD growth of 424%, positioning it as one of the largest altcoin gainers. Moreover, its 50-day and 150-day EMAs do not indicate bearish performance despite the recent drop in its value. The Stacks price moved up from $1.25 to $1.52 during the past week, and support was found at the $1.40 level.

Now, the next major hurdle that the Stacks crypto needs to pass is at the $2 range, and if it does so, it can reach new heights. According to the Stacks price prediction, the optimistic outlook is that it can reach $2.49 by the end of 2024.

The Graph (GRT) moves to $0.16 – Price to reach $0.2772 in 2024

The Graph (GRT) is near the 50-day EMA as buyers are attempting to break its current hurdle. If they succeed, the confirmation of a short-term trend reversal will be visible. Despite this, it’s important to note that the price is still under the 20–day EMA, which denotes that the trend is still down.

Yet, the YTD value increased by 61%, and during the past week, The Graph price increased from $0.13 to $0.16. While the increase is slight, it does paint an image that the crypto still has growth potential. The Graph crypto now needs to pass the $0.20 resistance in order to make even more significant gains. Based on the latest on-chart data, according to The Graph price prediction, it will end Q4 of 2024 at $0.2772

Pullix (PLX) to dominate with hybrid exchange approach

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming DeFi project that will introduce a Web3 marketplace where any investor will gain the opportunity to maintain full control over their private keys and which opens the market for any asset, including cryptocurrencies to anyone.

Combining the best elements of CEXs and DEXs, Pullix can introduce a hybrid approach and eliminate many of the liquidity, transparency, and security issues found in most platforms today. PLX is at the center of it all, as it’s used for governance and staking. On top of this, any investor can also get fixed income from earnings on top of the platform and can even provide liquidity to automated market makers (AMMs) on top of the platform.

With over 75 million PLX sold, the presale is nearing the end of Stage 7 of its presale. In this stage alone, it sold over 18 million tokens at $0.10, and its price will increase with each subsequent page. According to analysts, the crypto can spike 100x following its launch.

Summary

Stacks is bullish, and The Graph is clearly on the road to recovery. Despite this, Pullix has gained the most attention. Early investors gained 100% in ROI, and its growth has not yet been finished. With its unique approach and hybrid implementation, it’s a top DeFi project to get into in 2024.

