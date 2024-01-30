January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's weather: Rains, storms and snow

By Staff Reporter079
snow2
Photo: KitasWeather

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with rains, isolated storms and snowfall in the mountains. Hail is also likely  while snowfall may be heavy at times. An amber warning is in place until Wednesday night for locally prolonged and intense phenomena. Temperatures will rise to 12C in the interior, 15C on the coast and 2C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north-to south-easterly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and on the north coast strong to very strong, up to 6 Beaufort. The sea will be rough.

Overnight rains will continue with isolated thunderstorms and snow in the mountains, hail and heavy snowfall, and frost is expected to form in mountainous and semi-mountainous regions. Temperatures will drop to 7C in the interior, 8C on the coasts and –2C in the higher mountains. Winds will be north- to south-easterly, later variable, up moderate, 4 Beaufort. Initially on the north coast winds will be  north-easterly and strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will remain rough.

Rains and storms are expected to continue unchanged through Wednesday, while on Thursday, the weather will turn partly cloudy with showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, while snow is predicted in the mountains. From Thursday afternoon onwards the weather is expected to clear up but local showers will continue on Friday.

Temperatures on Wednesday will remain below average for the season and will gradually rise to reach close to or slightly above the average by Friday.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuing the bulletin, was 9 cm.

Avatar photo

