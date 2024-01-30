January 30, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusCyprus TalksDivided IslandFeatured

UN special envoy to meet with Christodoulides, Tatar

By Source: Cyprus News Agency08
holguin chris
UNSG special envoy Maria Angela Holguin meeting President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace, January 30, 2024 [Photo: Christos Theodorides]

UN secretary general’s personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin will hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ersin Tatar, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the resolution to renew the mandate of the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) for one year is scheduled for adoption by the US security council in New York.

The meeting Holguin with Christodoulides is scheduled for 9am, after which she will travel to the north to meet Tatar at 11.30am.

During her stay, Holguin will meet with a number of active civilians from local actors to women’s and youth groups.

Holguin, who arrived on the island on Sunday evening, began her contacts in Cyprus on Monday with a meeting with Colin Stewart, Special Representative and Head of Unficyp in Cyprus.

Government spokesman, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, stated that a period of mobility for the Cyprus issue has started “with sincere political will” towards resumption of talks.

“We underline again our commitment to […] the achievement of a comprehensive and sustainable solution, in accordance with the Charter and relevant UN resolutions, on the basis of a bi-zonal bicommunal federation with one sovereignty, citizenship and international personality […] as defined in the relevant United Nations resolutions, consistent with the European acquis and fully respecting the principles on which the European Union is founded,” Letymbiotis said.

After her contacts in Cyprus, Holguin will meet with representatives of the guarantor forces in Brussels, as well as other parties.

