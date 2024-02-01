February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Banking and FinanceBusinessCyprusCyprus Business NewsCyprus by the Numbers

Cyprus private debt standing at 206 per cent of GDP

By Souzana Psara022

Private debt in Cyprus, including households and non-financial companies, reached 206 per cent of GDP at the end of the third quarter of 2023, according to a report released this week by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC).

The report included detailed insights into the economic dynamics, highlighting the distribution of assets and debts within households, non-financial companies, insurance companies, investment institutions, and pension funds.

Examining household finances, totalling €57 billion as of September 2023, 57 per cent comprised cash, deposits, and loans, 2 per cent in securities, 22 per cent in shares, and 19 per cent in other financial assets.

Despite the substantial asset base, household debt amounted to €19.9 billion, reflecting a debt ratio of 68 per cent of GDP.

This showed a marginal decrease from the previous quarter, primarily influenced by the concurrent increase in GDP.

However, it should be noted that the household debt index has witnessed a significant drop since December 2016, falling by 68 per cent between then and the end of the third quarter of 2023.

Shifting the focus to non-financial companies, with assets totalling €66.5 billion, 19 per cent was in cash and deposits, 4 per cent in loans, 0.5 per cent in securities, 46 per cent in shares, and 31 per cent in other financial assets.

The sector’s debt, amounting to €40.2 billion, resulted in a debt ratio of 138 per cent of GDP, indicating a slight decrease from the previous quarter.

Notably, the debt ratio for non-financial companies had significantly decreased, dropping from 73 per cent in December 2016.

Turning to insurance companies, their assets in financial instruments were reported at €4.8 billion, distributed as 8 per cent in cash and deposits, 2 per cent in loans, 28 per cent in securities, 43 per cent in shares, and 18 per cent in other financial items.

At the same time, investment institutions held €6 billion in financial instruments, allocated as 5 per cent in cash and deposits, 16 per cent in loans and securities, 76 per cent in shares, and 3 per cent in other financial assets.

According to pension funds, they disclosed investments of €4.1 billion in financial instruments, mostly in cash and deposits (18 per cent), loans (15 per cent), securities (7 per cent), shares (50 per cent), and other financial assets (10 per cent).

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped psara.jpg
Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

Related Posts

Cyprus can benefit from soaring copper prices, industry stakeholder says

Souzana Psara

Trial of deadly New Year’s crash driver postponed

Tom Cleaver

Two remanded after 33kg cannabis bust

Tom Cleaver

President to meet UN envoy again on Friday

Jean Christou

Women In Tech Cyprus launches educational programme “Advocate for Yourself”

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Low attendance and staff shortages at hotels and restaurants

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign