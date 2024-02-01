February 1, 2024

Lapithos camp hosting flood evacuees

By Tom Cleaver04
evkaf volunteer with bags of food
An Evkaf volunteer carrying bags of food

The youth camp in Lapithos was put to use on Thursday to house people forced to flee their homes during floods and storms on Tuesday night.

The north’s ‘deputy prime minister’ confirmed that the camp is “ready to receive people living in flood-affected areas,” and that workers had been mobilised to “meet their needs regarding food and shelter.”

He added that those in need of food or shelter from the Lapithos camp should contact the Kyrenia district governor’s office, their local municipality, or the north’s youth directorate.

Meanwhile, Foundations Administration (Evkaf) mobilised their volunteers to provide food and cleaning products to those in need in flood affected areas.

In addition, animal feed was provided free of charge to livestock farmers in the Panagra area by the Binboga cooperative.

The cooperative added, “we will continue our support if needed in the coming days to ensure animals can be fed healthily.”

Akel also said they “stand by residents” of flood-affected Maronite village Kormakitis, saying it will “proceed with actions aimed at providing assistance and repairing damage as soon as possible.”

A delegation from the party is due to visit Kormakitis on Saturday, while the issue of flood damage and repairs will also be raised at the House Refugee committee next Tuesday.

Heavy rain and storms on Tuesday night caused flooding and landslides across the island’s northern third.

Particularly heavy rain fell in the island’s northwest corner, where villages were flooded, and torrents of water flowed through the streets after the Panagra reservoir overflowed, sending its excess water to the surrounding villages.

A total of 11 people were hospitalised in multiple incidents, while Panagra mukhtar Bayram Avci told newspaper Kibris that 12 or 13 houses in his village were damaged by the flood and that 13 or 14 vehicles had been submerged in flood water.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

