February 1, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos bike police respond to 71 incidents in a month

By Tom Cleaver00
police bike

Police on bicycles in Paphos responded to a total of 71 incidents during the month of January, the town’s police’s assistant operations chief Michalis Nikolaou said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), he said they had offered help to members of the public on a total of 10 occasions, performed security duties during two events, and provided help to other police departments on four occasions.

In addition, he said, they conducted a total of nine stop and search operations on suspicious vehicles and individuals, as well as advising property owners on security measures they should take, and providing advice to locals and tourists where and when appropriate.

He added that they also carried out checks in car parks to prevent people from smashing car windows and stealing.

Additionally, he said they had travelled as far as Yeroskipou and Chlorakas to police local football matches and moved around the town centre to secure the area during the tail end of the holiday period.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

