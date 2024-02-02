February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastOceaniaWorld

16,000 sheep and cattle still in limbo aboard ship

By Reuters News Service02
606d9dcc 3a23 475c a780 638236a1456e (1)
Sheep aboard the MV Bahijah when it was anchored off the coast of Western Australia

Around 16,000 livestock remained in limbo aboard an export ship at an Australian port on Friday, having set sail for Israel exactly four weeks ago only to abandon a passage through the Red Sea and be ordered home by the Australian government.

Biosecurity rules mean the animals – roughly 14,000 sheep and 2,000 cattle – cannot disembark without being quarantined. Officials are yet to decide if they should be let off or sent back to sea for a 33-day voyage to reach Israel by going around Africa.

Officials say the livestock are in good health but some politicians and animal rights activists claim their plight amounts to cruel mistreatment and have called for Canberra to bring forward a planned ban on live sheep exports.

The situation is a consequence of strikes by Yemen’s Houthi militia on shipping in the Red Sea that has disrupted global trade.

The ship, the MV Bahijah carrying a Marshall Islands flag, abandoned its route through the Red Sea due to the threat of attack.

It arrived on Monday in Perth, where a heatwave is pushing temperatures close to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Australia’s agriculture ministry said it is still considering an application by the exporter, Israeli firm Bassem Dabbah, to unload some animals and re-export the rest.

“Australia’s biosecurity, and the health and welfare of the animals onboard, are our highest priorities,” it said, adding that the vessel had taken on supplies and undergone cleaning on Thursday and that a government vet was on board.

Industry figures have called claims that the animals are suffering ignorant and asked why the government has taken so long to decide the ship’s fate.

“It’s fair to say people are frustrated that decision has not happened more quickly,” said Mark Harvey-Sutton, head of the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council.

Reuters was unable to contact Bassem Dabbah, and the ship’s manager, Korkyra Shipping, did not respond to requests for comment.

Australia’s live export industry shipped more than half a million sheep and half a million cattle overseas last year.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

‘Fawlty Towers’ stage show to open in London’s West End

Reuters News Service

Election staff find flaws in paperwork of Putin’s anti-war challenger

Reuters News Service

Armenia can no longer rely on Russia for military and defence needs

Reuters News Service

Greece promises extra aid for grieving farmers

Reuters News Service

Backs to the wall, Gazans fear Israeli assault on last refuge

Reuters News Service

Protesting farmers block trucks from crossing Belgian-Dutch border

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign