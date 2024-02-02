February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Shipping Chamber director general re-appointed as Goodwill Maritime Ambassador

The Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) on Friday expressed its appreciation for the re-appointment of Deputy Director General Alexandros Iosifidis as a Goodwill Maritime Ambassador at the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), for Cyprus, tasked to promote maritime and seafaring professions to the young generation, covering the period 2024-2025.

In its official statement, the chamber expressed gratitude to the Deputy Ministry of Shipping for its consistent support in supporting the re-appointment of Iosifidis.

This appointment is seen as a testament to the ongoing and vital contributions of both Iosifidis and the CSC.

Moreover, these efforts have significantly contributed to informing young people about the various benefits and potential career prospects within the maritime sector.

It is worth noting that Iosifidis has effectively represented Cyprus as a Goodwill Ambassador for Shipping over the past eight years through the chamber’s continuous educational initiatives.

What is more, the chamber said that its Ship Adoption Programme, which is part of the chamber’s educational initiatives, has successfully operated for the past 17 years.

The programme involves the collaboration of the Cyprus Marine Environment Protection Association (CYMEPA) and includes visits and presentations in schools.

Finally, the chamber noted that it actively participates in career fairs across Cyprus, further underscoring the chamber’s commitment to raising awareness and generating interest in maritime professions among young people.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

