February 2, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Tourism association discusses prospects and concerns with ministers

By Souzana Psara00
The meeting of the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises with the Labour and Tourism ministers

The Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) this week met with Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou and Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis, discussing both the positive prospects and lingering uncertainty in the tourism sector.

According to a press release from the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises, the members of its executive board “engaged in a highly constructive and open discussion” with the two aforementioned ministers.

The two officials were invited to participate in Stek’s first session of 2024, where they presented their views on key tourism issues, as well as employment matters related to the sector.

Consequently, a productive discussion and exchange of opinions took place, with an agreement to continue regular communication between the association and the ministries, as has been the practice.

It was emphasised that the common understanding of all participants in the discussion was that, although 2024 can be a positive year for the tourism sector under the circumstances, there is nevertheless significant uncertainty stemming from various fronts, both external and internal, which could overturn expectations.

Stek expressed their gratitude to Panayiotou for his particular interest in the hotel sector and the improvements seen in recent months, while also thanking Koumis for his continuous efforts to enhance the competitiveness of Cyprus’ tourism products.

Stek, as stated in their announcement, “will once again maintain a constructive and supportive attitude on all issues concerning the hotel industry”.

“We also call on all other stakeholders to do the same for the benefit of Cyprus’s economy,” concluded Stek president Akis Vavlitis.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

