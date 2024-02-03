February 3, 2024

Christodoulides hails Olympic spirit at dinner for Kontides

By Tom Cleaver00
ΠτΔ – Παύλος Κονττίδης gala dinner
President Christodoulides with Pavlos Kontides

President Nikos Christodoulides hailed the Olympic spirit on Friday night at a gala dinner held in honour of Cypriot Olympic sailor Pavlos Kontides.

The meal was held in support of Kontides’ initiative to support young Cypriot athletes, which goes by the name of “Towards Paris” – a nod to the city in which this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held.

Speaking about Kontides’ and his work to help young Cypriot athletes, Christodoulides said he attended the dinner “to show a sign of gratitude and recognition on behalf of the Cypriot state to Pavlos Kontides, who constantly makes us proud”.

“Pavlos Kontides, apart from his sporting performances, is distinguished for his morals and humanity,” pointing out that his “Towards Tokyo” initiative, aimed at the previous Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games held in 2021, “helped in the preparation of five athletes, some of whom eventually competed in Tokyo in 2021”.

He said a total of seven athletes received support under the initiative in 2023, with a further three now set to benefit from the initiative this year.

“Pavlos uses his popularity, which he achieved through hard work and graft, to financially support his fellow athletes,” Christodoulides said.

“He is not just a sporting role model for us and for his fellow athletes, but he also financially supports them to achieve their dreams.”

He went on to highlight the importance of sport to his government, saying he considered it a  duty to be helpful in initiatives which promote sports.

“We are very proud that our very small Cyprus gave birth to great athletes like Pavlos, both in terms of his performance, but also his moral character,” he said.

 

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

