Solana (SOL) experience surge in network activity: Traders bullish; Aave (AAVE) and InQubeta (QUBE) emerge as Altcoins to watch

Following the SEC decision on Bitcoin ETFs on January 10, there has been a flurry of activities and events in the crypto space. The rise in investor sentiment post BTC ETF has seen Solana (SOL) experience a surge in network activity, with traders bullish.

At the same time, Aave (AAVE) and InQubeta (QUBE) have emerged as altcoins to watch. Boasting massive upside potential, these are the best cryptos to buy now.

InQubeta (QUBE): Aiming to soar

InQubeta (QUBE) is a new player in the crypto scene, aiming to skyrocket after its launch. As one of the new ICOs—perhaps the most promising—it is primed for a significant leap, explaining the massive presale participation. To date, a whopping $8.6 million has been raised in early funding.

Further, its innovative concept—a blend of AI and blockchain—makes it a bullish narrative and one of the new projects to watch out for. It seeks to reshape the AI sector through blockchain technology by building the first crypto-based crowdfunding platform and NFT marketplace.

To source capital, tech startups will mint investment opportunities, which will be represented as equity-based NFTs. These tokenized real-world investment opportunities will be divided into bits and offered to investors on the marketplace. Hence, investors can own stakes in promising AI businesses regardless of their income.

In the seventh stage of the ICO, a token costs just $0.0224. According to top analysts, it will experience a 65x jump after its launch, positioning it as the best new crypto to invest in. To become an early QUBE holder, click the link below.

Solana (SOL): Rising network activity

Solana (SOL) is perhaps the most popular altcoin right now. It had a year to remember last year, witnessing explosive growth and flipping Ripple (XRP) in market size. With momentum rising, it is gearing up to perform even better than the previous year, making it one of the best coins to invest in.

The ecosystem’s rising popularity and soaring adoption can be identified as the catalysts for the surge in network activity. The Solana ecosystem, which has been growing at a rapid pace, is pushing network activity up.

With explosive growth anticipated, Solana is a promising play you shouldn’t miss out on. As one of the best cryptos to invest in, you can add more SOL to your bag to avoid FOMO later on.

Aave (AAVE): An Altcoin to watch for significant growth

Aave (AAVE) is a popular name in the decentralized finance (DeFi) world. It focuses on lending and borrowing, making it an integral player in the crypto landscape. Hence, if you seek a good crypto to buy, Aave is a great place to begin your search.

Aiming to ride this strong bullish wave, savvy investors have been positioning themselves. According to analysts, it will experience a period of rallying in the coming days, which makes it an altcoin to watch out for.

If you wish to position yourself for significant gains, Aave is one of the most compelling investments to consider. This is because of the vital role it plays and its remarkable market performance.

Conclusion

Solana’s surge in network activity is stirring up quite a buzz in the crypto space, as it could potentially impact its price. At the same time, Aave and InQubeta are expected to rally, making them promising altcoins plays not to miss out on – especially QUBE, a top ICO.

