February 5, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter09
feb 5 24

In today’s episode, Cyprus was once again the launchpad for British bombing raids in Yemen, as the United Kingdom, together with the United States, conducted its third round of strikes.

Meanwhile, another pro-Palestine protest took place on Sunday, this time in Limassol. The protest took place on the Molos seafront promenade, with attention focused on the plight of the children in Gaza.

Elsewhere, House President Annita Demetriou described the arrival of UN Envoy Maria Angela Holguin as a “positive first step” at an event held in honour of Eoka fighters.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

