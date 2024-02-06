February 6, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear

By Staff Reporter07
sunny and rainy
File photo

Tuesday will be mostly clear with temperatures rising to 19C inland, 21C on the coast and 9C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly south-to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort and on the southwest coast up to strong, 5 Beaufort. The sea will be rough. 

Overnight will be mostly with occasional low cloud in the west. Temperatures will drop to 8C in the interior, and on the south and east coast, 11C on the west and north coast and 2C in the higher mountains, where frost is expected. Winds will be mainly north-westerly to north-easterly weak, 3 Beaufort and the sea will remain somewhat rough. 

Increased clouds are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday while on Friday afternoon rains and storms are expected. Temperatures through Friday will drop slightly while remaining above average for the season.

The height of the snow in Troodos Square, at the time of issuing the bulletin, was 17 cm.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Short-term rental properties becoming more popular in Cyprus

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Holy relic arrives in Cyprus amid fanfare

Nikolaos Prakas

Gaza needs aid immediately, Christodoulides says

Andria Kades

Serious prison overcrowding, inmates crammed into cells

Andria Kades

Turkish Cypriot bread crisis averted

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign