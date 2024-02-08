February 8, 2024

Cyprus sees double digit increase in saloon car registrations

By Souzana Psara00
Registrations of saloon vehicles showed a double-digit increase in January 2024, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Specifically, the report showed that registrations of passenger saloon cars increased by 37.6 per cent in January 2024, with the total number reaching 3,430, compared to 2,493 registrations of such vehicles in January 2023.

Moreover, of the total number of passenger saloon cars registered, 1,527 (44.5 per cent) were new, while 1,903 (55.5 per cent) were used cars.

Furthermore, rental cars saw a 25.8 per cent decrease to 201.

In terms of total motor vehicle registrations, these reached 4,243, compared to 3,128 in January 2023, reflecting an increase of 35.6 per cent.

Additionally, bus registrations rose to 14 in January 2024, from 11 in the same month in 2023.

The report also noted that saloon sales in 2023 reached the highest level since 2019, registering an increase after four years of decline.

Moreover, passenger saloon car registrations reached 36,608 from 26,598 in 2022, 26,634 in 2021, and 30,554 in 2020, showing an annual increase of 37.6 per cent.

Lastly, compared to sales figures from 2019, saloon car sales have decreased by 3.2 per cent.

Souzana Psara is part of the Cyprus Mail's business section, covering local business news, startups, and tech. Off the clock, she stays up to date with the latest industry trends and innovations.'

