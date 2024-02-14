February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

12 years for importing drugs

By Nikolaos Prakas01
Nicosia central prison
A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in jail for bringing drugs into the country, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the man was arrested with a 38-year-old woman in July at the Paphos airport.

Police found 16kg of cannabis in their suitcases.

The woman’s sentencing was set for next month.

 

 

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

