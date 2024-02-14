February 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

Canada’s BlackBerry to lay off more staff in cost-cutting drive

By Reuters News Service01
blackberry

Canada’s BlackBerry (BB.TO) said this week that it was targeting an additional increase of $100 million in its annual profit as the cybersecurity firm slashes costs, including reducing its workforce.

The company’s new target is in addition to a $50 million annualized cost reduction plan announced and 200 job cuts in the prior quarter.

The company, which also makes the QNX and IVY platforms used in automotive applications, in December scrapped its initial public offering (IPO) plans for its Internet of Things (IoT) business, but still expects to split the IoT and cybersecurity businesses into fully standalone divisions.

Leadership teams for both divisions have been established, BlackBerry said, adding that it is in talks with a leading external consulting firm with the unit separation in progress.

It added that the company is reducing costs further in the current quarter, with additional layoffs in the cybersecurity business, which is set to provide yearly savings of about $27 million.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Real estate pain for US regional banks is piling up, say investors

Reuters News Service

Brexit red tape puts Valentine’s Day thorn in UK flower trade

Reuters News Service

Cyprus key member of BlueBarge project, shipping minister says

Souzana Psara

The IPv4 market: buying your piece of the internet’s past

CM Guest Columnist

Britain’s tea supply facing disruption from Red Sea crisis

Reuters News Service

Paphos Chamber of Commerce president praises €245 million funding schemes

Souzana Psara
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign