Yellow weather warning until the evening, storms expected on the weekend

By Nikolaos Prakas02
A yellow weather warning for scattered thunderstorms will be in effect until 7pm on Friday, the met office said, as storms are expected to continue over the weekend.

According to the met office, the weather on Friday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms.

In the case of a storm, the met office said that there is a chance of hail.

The temperature is expected to rise to 16 degrees C inland, 18 on the coasts, and eight degrees in the mountains.

In the evening, the weather is expected to clear, with increased chance of localised storms on the coast.

Fog is also expected in the early hours of Saturday especially in the east and inland.

Temperatures are expected to fall to five degrees inland, nine on the coast, and two degrees in the mountains, the met office said for the evening.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered storms and rain. Similar weather is expected to be in effect for Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to remain similar until Monday.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

