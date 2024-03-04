March 4, 2024

Zahra street fight suspects ‘were handing out golf clubs’

By Tom Cleaver07
Zahra Street (Photo: Tom Cleaver)

Two of the suspects accused of being a part of a mass brawl which took place on Zahra street in Nicosia’s old town in the north “were handing out golf clubs from their car” to other fighters, it was heard in court on Monday.

The pair were apparently handing the golf clubs out to other fighters before the fight took place.

A total of 23 people have now been arrested as a result of the fight, with all 23 currently on bail.

In an earlier court hearing, it had been heard that four of those arrested were under the age of 18, and that one of them had been “seriously beaten” during the fight.

Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci had described the fight as a “mafia exercise”.

“What happened last night on Zahra street was not just a simple fight, but power exercises carried out by mafia groups, as happens in every area of the country,” he said.

Zahra street is located in Nicosia’s old town, atop the western side of the city walls. In recent years, it has become a hub of social spaces, cafes, restaurants, bars and other entertainment venues.

