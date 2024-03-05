March 5, 2024

Footpaths to be resurfaced in Nicosia’s old town

By Tom Cleaver
ledra
Ledra street in Nicosia's old town

Footpaths at the southern end of Ledra Street and on the pavement of adjacent Fokionos street inside Nicosia’s old town are to be resurfaced this weekend.

The Nicosia Municipality said resurfacing work would commence on Friday at 6am and continue until Monday at 10am.

Vehicles will be able to enter Ledra Street at the usual loading times via Arsinois Street.

Fokionos Street will be closed in its entirety while the works are ongoing.

The municipality said, “the repair of paving and footpaths is necessary for the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicles.

“Drivers are urged to use caution and follow traffic signals.”

