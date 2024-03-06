March 6, 2024

Hellenic Bank highlights opportunities in new maritime environment

By Kyriacos Nicolaou06
The Capital Link Shipping |Forum

Hellenic Bank supported the recently-held Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum

The 7th Annual Capital Link Cyprus Shipping Forum, which took place in February, saw a number of optimistic messages being conveyed regarding the global and Cypriot shipping industry, amidst a period of intense uncertainty for the international economy.

The event, which was held with the support of Hellenic Bank, involved analysts and maritime sector stakeholders outlining the challenges, risks, and opportunities currently at play in the shipping industry.

According to an announcement by the bank released on Wednesday, this offered attendees “a highly insightful glimpse into industry developments”.

Moreover, the forum aimed to highlight Cyprus’ significant role as a maritime, energy, and supply chain hub, as well as an attractive investment destination.

Organised under the auspices of the Republic of Cyprus and the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the forum provided participants with the opportunity to exchange views and stay informed about developments, trends, prospects, and challenges in the shipping sector.

Taking part in the panel discussion on the financing of the maritime industry, titled ‘Ship Finance – Adapting to a new regulatory and commercial landscape’, Demetris Tzavaras, Head of Shipping at Hellenic Bank, emphasised the importance of having a strong relationship and close collaboration with clients, especially amidst the strong fluctuations in maritime markets.

“At Hellenic Bank, we continue to demonstrate our commitment to the maritime sector, providing support to every company and professional operating in this crucial industry,” Tzavaras said.

“We offer specialised financial solutions and services that adapt to the new requirements of the maritime environment,” he added.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

