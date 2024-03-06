March 6, 2024

Lazio fan arrested in Munich for Hitler salute before Bayern match

champions league round of 16 second leg bayern munich v lazio
General view outside the Allianz Arena before the match

An Italian fan was arrested in Munich late on Monday for performing an Adolf Hitler salute after the police were called to a beer hall where a gathering of Lazio supporters had assembled.

Bayern Munich beat Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Munich police said that an 18-year-old was arrested for performing the salute and released after posting a four-figure sum as bail.

Italian media shared a video showing Lazio supporters congregating in a Munich beer hall, enthusiastically chanting ‘Duce! Duce! Duce!’ — a familiar term for the former Italian dictator and ally of Hitler, Benito Mussolini.

