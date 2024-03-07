March 7, 2024

Police search for attackers of Chlorakas couple

By Rony J. El Daccache01
A couple was attacked by two hooded men in Chlorakas village in Paphos, police said on Thursday.

The 51-year-old male victim recounted that he and his wife were at their residence when she left momentarily to attend to her elderly mother in a neighbouring house on Wednesday night.

After a knock at the door upon her departure, the man was struck in the head by an unknown assailant whose face was concealed by a mask and who brandished a metal object.

When the wife returned, she was met at the entrance by a second masked assailant who allegedly assaulted her and confiscated her cellphone.

Investigations revealed that despite the violent encounter, no possessions were stolen from the residence. The attackers, believed to have met with a third accomplice waiting in a nearby vehicle, fled the scene.

The 51-year-old victim was promptly transported to Paphos general hospital, where medical staff treated him for fractures to the head and face before discharging him.

Paphos police urge the public to provide any information they may have regarding the identity or whereabouts of the assailants.

