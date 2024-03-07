March 7, 2024

Six years in jail for cannabis smuggler

A 24-year-old woman was sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday after having been found guilty of importing 7.9 kilograms of cannabis into Cyprus.

She pled guilty to charges of illegal importation of drugs and possession with the intent to supply.

She had been apprehended at Larnaca airport in December after arriving on an international flight.

A check of her luggage performed by the Customs department uncovered a total of 7.9kg of cannabis contained in eight nylon packages.

