March 7, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Business News

TEDx Talk is coming to Limassol to Inspire Change and Celebrate Local Legends

By Press Release00
tedx

TEDx Talk is coming to Limassol to Inspire Change and Celebrate Local Legends Limassol, Cyprus – 26th February 2024 – TEDxMolos is thrilled to announce its inaugural event, themed “Local Legends: From Passion to Change,” scheduled to take place at the Plevsis Hall, Old Port Limassol, Cyprus, on March 27, 2024, starting at 18:30.

This TED-licensed and independently organised TEDx event, initiated and run by a dedicated team of volunteers, aims to ignite conversations and spark positive actions within the local community.

tedx1

TEDxMolos promises an enchanting evening filled with enlightening talks, captivating performances, and meaningful connections, all centred around the theme of leveraging passion for societal transformation.

Renowned speakers from diverse fields, including law, biotechnology, entrepreneurship, digital well-being, and music, will take the stage to share their stories and insights.

The distinguished lineup of speakers and performers includes:

Philippos Aristotelous, Award-winning lawyer, business consultant,
author, trainer
Dr. Marianna Prokopi-Demetriades, Biotech innovator, entrepreneur, and
Clinical Associate Professor in Research Oncology
Nataliia Miranchuk, Maternal support visionary, AI innovation trailblazer
Stylianos Lambrou, Business ethics and community building evangelist
Sofia Popovidou: Digital well-being proponent and insightful interpreter
of User Psychology in Social Media
Andria Michael: Singer, Musician, Sound designer
Louiza Nikolaou: Singer, Avid Traveller, Nature lover

The Curator and Emcee of TEDxMolos is Gala Grigoreva, CMO at Adsterra and community leader of Women in Tech Cyprus

Tickets for TEDxMolos are priced at 60 euros per person and include entrance, food and drinks, and a photoshoot with an iconic 3D logo of the event.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://tedxmolos.com. TEDxMolos extends its heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors Adsterra, Wise Wolves Group, and Your Bourse for their generous support in making this event possible.

