March 8, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

100 trees planted in Dasoudi after tornado damage

By Rony J. El Daccache01
Dasoudi, Limassol, tree planting, tornado
Eucalyptus trees being planted in Dasoudi. Limassol, to offset the damage caused by the tornado

A sum of a hundred trees were planted in Dasoudi, it was announced by the forestry department on Friday.

The initiative was a collaborative effort involving the forestry department, Yermasogia municipality, and the green party.

The tree replanting follows damages caused by a tornado in Limassol which led authorities to fell over 50 trees in the area deemed dangerous due to extensive branch damage.

It was described as a ‘mass clear out’ of trees spanning 3,000 square meters by protesters.

Dasoudi, Limassol, tree planting, tornado“We will be planting 100 eucalyptus trees which will be 1.5-4 metres high with the goal of providing shade for members of the public moving around in the area,” district forestry officer Loizos Loizou said in a statement.

Tree replanting also took place in affected areas in the Fassouri area.

In response to the forestry department’s concerns over alleged real estate developments in the area, Loizou emphasised that “the Limassol Forest is state land and cannot be granted to anyone for development.”

Yermasogia Mayor, Kyriakos Xydias, dismissed rumours about developments in Dasoudi as unfounded.

“Dasoudi is the city’s green lung, perhaps the only one left on the beach and we will preserve it. There is no way we will allow anything to happen to it,” he said, adding that he aims to support the forestry department to ensure a speedy process in the tree’s restoration process.

