March 10, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Children’s carnival in full swing (pics, video)

By Staff Reporter00
430140300 425494673477940 3782340659754323613 n

Thousands of people young and old, paraded in the first round of carnival celebrations on Sunday across the country.

Carnival celebrations span two weeks, with the first Sunday being the children’s parade. Limassol is known to be the traditional hotspot for celebrations, with other cities in recent years holding their own parades.

A total of 63 floats participated in Limassol’s parade which began at 11:30am at the municipal garden towards the old port.

The queen of the parade, dubbed as ‘the jewel of the Mediterranean’ led the celebrations.

Scores of people however gathered to carnival events across the country, with an array of creative costumes.

Images: Christos Theodorides from Aglandjia's parade in Nicosia
