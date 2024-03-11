Daily News Briefing

March 11, 2024

By Staff Reporter
mar 11 24

In today’s episode, Cyprus was gearing to send around 150 tonnes of aid to Gaza on Sunday afternoon, after it received the final seal of approval from Israel. The vessel will set off on Monday morning.

Elsewhere, over 2,000 people living in Cyprus illegally were deported or repatriated this year, police said.

Meanwhile, the story surrounding the monks embroilled in an alleged sex and cash scandal, took a bizarre twist after their lawyers claimed this is a case of corruption between the police and church.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

