REALTYon: No. 1 Cyprus property event returns bigger and better

REALTYon, the only event in Cyprus dedicated to the entire property industry, is returning for its second edition, with a further-reaching direction and an exciting agenda of topics.

Scheduled to take place over July 3-4, 2024, at Cyprus’ iconic City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort, the premier real-estate event promises to be even bigger than last year. With 80 per cent of the expo floor sold out and the floor plan being expanded at press time, REALTYon has already attracted a significant number of property business leaders.

Bringing together 1,000 more attendees and 20+ more exhibitors than the previous edition, the 2024 show and conference is likely to be the ultimate meeting point for all players in Cyprus’ property value chain. Register now to get your free pass, and join the largest gathering dedicated to property experts in Cyprus.

More than a property tradeshow or a conference, REALTYon offers a platform where real-estate market players can showcase their latest projects, network and identify opportunities. It’s the place to be for anyone and everyone looking to buy, sell, invest and grow in Cyprus’ booming property industry.

Building on the resounding success of 2023, the organisers, Ultimate Fintech – the company behind iFX EXPO – are anticipating the participation of over 70 property developers and real-estate agents, and more than 200 project showcases.

This year, REALTYon canvasses a wider range of projects. The expo rounds up all the key areas of the property business, from property investment, residential, land plots, building plots, commercial to luxury homes and, further afield, new developments, resorts and environmental construction.

With big names expected to populate the expo floor, including Imperio Properties, CDA Group, Vassos Markides, Limassol Greens, Crona Group, Pafilia, DOM.com, Marfields, and others, the property expo is the perfect arena to identify new business opportunities and consolidate partnerships.

What’s on at REALTYon Expo Cyprus 2024?

In addition to generating business for landowners, property developers, real-estate brokers, agencies, construction companies, as well as construction machinery providers, architecture firms, designers, interior designers, investors and property buyers, REALTYon 2024 promises 10+ hours of content on 15+ of the hottest real-estate industry topics.

In the span of two days, thought leaders from across the property sector will address themes such as how to move to Cyprus and invest in real estate, proptech, the smart investor’s profile, ESG and sustainability in real estate, tokenisation in real estate, and more.

How to participate

REALTYon offers a range of participation options, whether you prefer to share your knowledge and inspire others, take the stage and engage in vibrant debate as part of a panel, or share your views as a solo speaker. To learn more about speaking opportunities, send an email to [email protected].

As a dynamic industry player, you understand the importance of brand visibility. The expo floor is your chance to stand out from the crowd. A booth where you can present your latest concept designs and projects will likely bring you before your target audience, allowing you to engage with potential clients and partners directly.

Time flies, so make sure you save your spot before it’s too late! To reserve a booth or learn more about exhibiting and sponsoring, reach out to Roland Azar at [email protected].

