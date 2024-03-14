March 14, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Keve reiterates support for intercommunal trade in meeting with UN envoy

By Kyriacos Nicolaou038
cuellar 2

Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) president Stavros Stavrou, along with members of the chamber’s executive committee, on Thursday met with the UN Secretary-General’s recently appointed envoy to Cyprus Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

The meeting, which was held at the Keve headquarters in Nicosia, saw participants discuss various topics related to the regulation of green line trade, the challenges involved, as well as the prospects for further trade development between the two communities.

Moreover, they also looked into how these development prospects could serve as catalysts in efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.

The Keve president said that the chamber plays an important role in this process, as the official advisor to the state on economic and entrepreneurial matters.

Stavrou also reiterated the chamber’s “unwavering support for commercial and economic cooperation between the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, always ensuring that it is conducted on equal terms”.

“The economic cooperation between the two communities fosters a climate of collaboration and positively contributes to efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem, as envisaged in the resolutions and decisions of the UN Security Council, which is the ultimate goal for all involved,” the chamber said in a statement.

Finally, the Keve president assured Cuellar that the “chamber remains ready to support the efforts of the government and the UN to resume negotiations“.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

Related Posts

Bank of Cyprus acquires €58.4 million loan portfolio

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Paphos hotels pessimistic ahead of three-day weekend

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Arikli suggests political parties merge

Tom Cleaver

Turkish Cypriot conscientious objector trial postponed

Tom Cleaver

Tatar’s daughter insists diploma is real

Tom Cleaver

Zara-owner Inditex shares rise to record high on spring season boost

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign