March 14, 2024

Limassol Carnival Museum to open doors in coming months

By Rony J. El Daccache01
Limassol Mayor Nikos Nicolaidis at the Limassol Carnival Museum

The Limassol Carnival museum which was set to launch in 2021 will finally open its doors “in one and half months”, Limassol mayor Nikos Nicolaidis announced on Thursday.

The museum is set to be housed within the Panos Solomonidis cultural centre and aims to highlight Limassol’s rich carnival heritage.

The space will consist of relics, photos, videos, and costumes from various sources, including institutions, organisations, and members of the public, with assistance from the Patticheio municipal museum – the historical archive of Limassol.

The museum will span two floors with exhibition and workshop areas and feature a rooftop cafeteria.

Mayor Nicolaidis, alongside members of the municipal council, conducted an inspection of the museum’s final construction stages, expressing anticipation for its completion.

He projects it will become the “most visited museum in the country upon its opening.”

Architect-museologist Giorgos Papadopoulos elaborated on the museum’s interactive design, aimed at engaging visitors, particularly children, in learning about the history of the Limassol carnival through interactive games and exhibits.

He also hinted at the possibility of showcasing carnival parades dating back to the 1930s if permits are secured by municipal authorities from the British administration.

Rony Junior joined the Cyprus Mail in 2024. He covers daily news with an interest in social issues, storytelling and culture and enjoys reviewing film, TV shows and books.

