March 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

EU Commission VP comes to Cyprus next week

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
margaritis schinas
Vice-president of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas

The Vice-President of the European Commission for the promotion of the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, will visit Cyprus next Friday, according to a press release by the commission.

Schinas will participate in an inter-ministerial meeting with Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, Education Minister Athena Michaelidou, Justice Minister Marios Hartsiotis, Deputy Social Welfare Minister Marilena Evangelou, and Deputy Culture Minister Vassiliki Kassianidou.

Also, Schinas is scheduled to deliver a speech during a debate on democracy and the European elections at the University of Nicosia on Friday morning, meet with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Annita Demetriou, and meet with members of the management board of the Cyprus Cancer Research Institute.

During the debate, which will take place at 10:45 at the UNESCO Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia and will be open to the public, Schinas will exchange views with the students on a number of issues from his portfolio, including the coordination of European policies on migration, security, skills, education, equality and diversity, culture and sport, as well as the commission’s dialogue with churches and religious organisations or communities.

