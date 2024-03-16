March 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternationalTech & Science

India antitrust body to probe Google’s in-app billing amid dispute with startups

By Reuters News Service00
big tech google

India’s antitrust body on Friday ordered a probe into Alphabet Inc’s Google (GOOGL.O) in an ongoing dispute with local startups over its in-app billing system, saying the U.S. company implemented its policies in a “discriminatory manner”.

Indian startups have been at odds with Google for months over the fee it charges for in-app payments. The dispute escalated earlier this month after Google removed more than 100 Indian apps from its app store for violations related to billing, though it restored them after the Indian government intervened.

The startups had asked the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to look into the matter, and the watchdog on Friday ordered an investigation saying “Google is implementing its policies in a discriminatory manner”.

The CCI also directed its investigation unit to complete the probe within 60 days.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The dispute centres on efforts by some Indian startups to stop Google from imposing a fee of 11% to 26% on in-app payments, after the country’s antitrust authorities ordered it to dismantle a system of charging 15% to 30% in 2022.

Google denies wrongdoing and says it charges the fee for supporting investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free.

The CCI has already spent months looking into startups’ complaint that Google is not following the earlier antitrust directive that prevents it from taking adverse measures against companies which use alternate billing systems.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

BlockDAG’s keynote dissects BDAG’s journey to $600m as Market Experiences Another Surge With XRP & GALA

CM Guest Columnist

Cyprus consumer prices increase in February

Souzana Psara

CySEC joins global forces in promoting financial literacy

Souzana Psara

Oil prices edge lower but set to end week over 3 per cent higher

Reuters News Service

Larnaca designated as city with best investment opportunities

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Bank of England set to play for time before first rate cut

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign