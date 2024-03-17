March 17, 2024

Peter Andre giving away stay in his Cyprus villa

Cypriot pop star Peter Andre is offering fans the chance to win a five-day stay in his luxurious villa on the island.

The Instagram competition comes as Andre, known for his marriage to Katie Price and hit Mysterious Girl, joins thousands of others around the world to let the property as a short-term rental.

The competition is to celebrate his joining hosting platforms.

Villa Amelia in Larnaca’s Pervolia is described as a magnificent residence is situated in a quiet and secluded area.

The single storey property has an open-plan living area and four bedrooms in addition to detached studio apartment.

It also has a private pool, barbecue area and tennis court.

To enter the competition, all you have to do is like Andre’s post, tag others and share.

