March 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Preparations continue to dispatch second aid ship to Gaza

By Katy Turner00
spanish ngo open arms rescue vessel arrives at the port of larnaca
Spanish NGO Open Arms' vessel arriving at the port of Larnaca on Sunday

Preparations continue for the departure of the second World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid ship to leave from Larnaca port to head for Gaza, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Foreign ministry spokesman Theodoros Gotsis told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that preparations are continuing so that the ship can sail as soon as possible.

He was referring to a vessel called the Jennifer, which is being loaded with around 500 tonnes of aid and a crane that will make unloading the aid easier.

A WCK spokesperson at Larnaca port, where the group’s warehouse is located, said on social media that a second vessel would accompany the larger vessel carrying the aid.

Specifically, the support vessel will carry a crew that is going to operate the mobile crane.

“We have forklifts, we have pallet jacks. And this crew will be able to unload all these pallets, a process that requires technical maneuvering,” the spokesperson said, adding that the organisation has done it before and is ready to do it again.

Meanwhile, the Open Arms, the first ship that took aid to Gaza via the Amalthea sea corridor on Sunday returned to Larnaca after the aid was delivered from Friday night.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
thumbnail image0
Deputy editor Katy Turner has been at the Cyprus Mail so long her career spans two centuries. Occasionally obstreperous, handing over three sons to the national guard has cemented her place in Cyprus

Related Posts

Release of monastery CCTV footage ‘clearly illegal’

Katy Turner

Church clash has kept public enthralled

Kyriacos Iacovides

President arrives in Cairo

Katy Turner

Akamas works ‘on the right track’

Katy Turner

Cyprus gets in carnival rhythm

Katy Turner

Three arrests after fight in Limassol

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign