March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Cyprus welcomes three music icons

By Eleni Philippou02
imany cyprus 2

Music lovers of all kinds are in for a treat this summer as some of the biggest names from the international music scene are performing in Cyprus. Not just one, but three world-famous singers and musicians are set to perform on the island in a couple of months, adding to our busy summer events agenda.

First up is soul and funk singer Imany who is best known for her songs ‘You Will Never Know’, ‘Don’t Be So Shy’ and ‘Slow Down’. The French artist of Comorian descent will perform live at Limassol’s Municipal Garden Theatre on July 15 presenting her album Voodoo Cello. Imany’s soulful renditions of hits from Madonna, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Bonnie Tyler, Hozier, as well as her own hit songs will deliver soul-touching sounds to Cyprus listeners.

Just a few days later, international icon Tom Jones will travel to Cyprus as part of his Ages & Stages Tour 2024. His show on July 18 will take place at Larnaca Marina and promises to be an unforgettable evening with timeless hits from his lengthy career. Considered to be one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time, Tom Jones’ concert is expected to be a sold-out event and tickets are now available for purchase.

Towards the end of summer, Larnaca Marina will host another big concert. Ed Sheeran will perform twice this September – on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8. The news that his record-breaking breaking ‘+ – = ÷ x’ Mathematics Tour is reaching our island broke months ago and tickets to his shows are now almost sold out.

One thing’s certain; it is going to be a music-packed summer. And who knows? Maybe more international stars will add Cyprus to their tour dates.

 

Imany

French soul-pop artist performs live. July 15. Municipal Garden Theatre Marios Tokas, Limassol. 9pm. Tickets from €49,50. www.ticketmaster.cy

Tom Jones

Concert with world-famous artist as part of his Ages & Stages tour. July 18. Larnaca Marina, Larnaca. 9pm. Tickets from €85. www.ticketmaster.cy

Ed Sheeran

Live concert with international British pop star. September 7-8. Larnaca Marina. 9pm. Tickets from €115. www.ticketmaster.cy

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

From sunlight to energy…or not

Dr Charles Ellinas

‘Historic day’ as Cyprus, EU leaders pledge support for Egypt

Katy Turner

Rain fails to spoil Limassol carnival parade (photos)

Katy Turner

The Cypriot village with a language of its own

Tom Cleaver

Police operation sees illegal residents arrested

Katy Turner

Peter Andre giving away stay in his Cyprus villa

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign