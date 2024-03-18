March 18, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Famine expected by May in Gaza, says UN-backed report

By Reuters News Service00
humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the gaza strip, as seen from israel
Humanitarian aid falls through the sky towards the Gaza Strip after being dropped from an aircraft, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza, in southern Israel, March 17, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Famine is expected between now and May in the north of the Gaza Strip where 300,000 people remain trapped by fighting, a U.N.-backed report said on Monday.

Across the whole of the Gaza Strip, the number of people facing “catastrophic hunger” has risen to 1.1 million, about half the population, the report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) said.

“Famine is now projected and imminent in the North Gaza and Gaza Governorates and is expected to become manifest during the projection period from mid-March 2024 to May 2024,” it said.

