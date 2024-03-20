March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EuropeFootballSportWorld

Dani Alves to be freed on bail after rape conviction

By Reuters News Service022
brazil's dani alves stands trial for alleged sexual assault, in barcelona
The 40-year-old, who is one of the most decorated footballers in history, had denied sexually assaulting the woman in the early hours of 31 December 2022

Brazilian football player Dani Alves can be released from jail on a one million euro bail while he appeals his rape conviction, after serving about a quarter of his four-and-a-half-year sentence, a Barcelona court ruled on Wednesday.

The conditions for Alves‘ release include relinquishing both his Brazilian and Spanish passports so he cannot leave Spain as well as an obligation to appear before the court on a weekly basis or whenever summoned.

The court also imposed a restraining order barring Alves from coming within 1,000 metres (3,300 feet) of the victim.

The case of Alves, one of the most successful players in history, attracted significant attention not only due to the Brazilian’s profile but because gender-based violence has become an increasingly dominant topic in Spain’s public discourse.

The former Barcelona, Juventus and PSG defender has been held at a Barcelona prison since January 2023. He was convicted on Feb. 22 of raping a woman in the restroom of a Barcelona nightclub in 2022 and ordered to pay her 150,000 euros. He has appealed against the conviction.

In its ruling, the court’s majority cited an article in the Spanish constitution enshrining a person’s right to freedom and said it superseded the function of a prison on remand, as Alves‘ conviction was not yet final.

The 40-year-old defender’s 4-1/2-year prison sentence was below the nine and 12 years sought by the prosecutor and the victim respectively.

“To me, it’s a scandal that they let a person who they know can get a million euros in no time walk free,” the victim’s lawyer, Ester Garcia, told RAC1 radio station immediately after the ruling.

The decision, which was not unanimous due to a dissenting vote from one of the three judges on the panel, can be challenged on appeal.

Garcia said she was “outraged and dissatisfied” with the ruling, adding it was “a justice system for the rich” and that she would lodge an appeal.

The court’s decision and bail imposed was also criticised by far-left Sumar party, the junior partner in Spain’s ruling government coalition.

“Justice is patriarchal and discriminates according to class. Enough already,” it posted on social platform X.

Alves‘ lawyer was not immediately available for comment.

His was one of the most high-profile trials in Spain since a law was passed in 2022 that made consent a key element in sexual assault cases and widened the range of prison time.

Alves benefited from this law, introduced by the Socialist-led government, as it carried a lower minimum sentence and reduced sentencing due to mitigating factors.

Alves joined Mexican side Pumas UNAM in 2022 for a reported monthly salary of 300,000 euros. The club terminated his contract following his arrest.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

UK plan to deport refugees to Rwanda to be delayed

Reuters News Service

US strains with Israel show as Blinken tours Middle East

Reuters News Service

UN says Russia consolidates control of occupied Ukraine with ‘climate of fear’

Reuters News Service

It’s a boy! Athens zoo welcomes birth of rare pygmy hippo

Reuters News Service

Ireland’s Varadkar unexpectedly says he will quit as PM

Reuters News Service

UK to introduce bill to phase out smoking among young people

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign