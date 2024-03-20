March 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

New Dacia Spring remains Europe’s most economical EV

By Press Release05
Dacia Spring remains Europe's most economical electric car

Following its recent launch, the Spring, Dacia’s first all-electric model, is now in its second generation. More attractive than ever, with an all-new exterior and interior design, always in line with Dacia’s new design identity, the Spring remains the most economical all-electric car in Europe.

The model’s impressive value for money has made emission-free mobility affordable to a wide customer base. It was first introduced in 2021, and was the third most popular electric car sold to individuals in 2022 and 2023. In total, more than 140,000 Dacia Spring have been sold worldwide since its launch, and it has received prestigious awards such as “Best Buy Car of Europe” from Autobest magazine, as well as the maximum five-star rating from the independent European organisation Green NCAP.

The Dacia Spring is thus an ideal solution for people looking for simple, affordable and efficient emission-free mobility. Data collected by the vehicle’s built-in connected systems shows the average daily journey made by Spring users covers 37 km at speeds of around 37 km/h, while 75 per cent charge their cars at home.

Based on this data, the new Dacia Spring has upgraded all those features to make it even more attractive to potential buyers, setting it apart from the competition. Modern, with a refreshed design, most importantly, it retains Dacia’s value-for-money philosophy to the max.

Dacia Spring remains Europe's most economical electric car

The model now offers greater interior space for driver and passengers and the best load capacity in its class. It also features an intelligent digital dashboard with a seven-inch screen and 10-inch central multimedia display.

Ultimately, Dacia is the brand that best meets the real needs of its customers by presenting modern models at the right price. Dacia cars are currently sold in 44 countries, including Cyprus.

Dacia models Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Jogger and Duster can be found at the Pilakoutas Group showrooms in all cities.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

MyPetrolina app offers you chance to win Nissan X-Trail

Press Release

Foody’s Red Selection showcases cities’ highest-rated eateries

Press Release

BoC expands portfolio with Kedipes loans transfer

Press Release

Altamira offering 300+ plots from €2 per square metre

Press Release

Bean Bar: your all-day oasis in Limassol and Nicosia

Press Release

Celestyal ups 2025 sailings due to unprecedented demand

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign